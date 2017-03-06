All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    • ENTERTAINMENT
    06/03/2017 12:14 GMT | Updated 06/03/2017 12:23 GMT

    'Sunday Brunch' Brought To Brief Halt By Abortion Joke From Sara Pascoe

    'That’s the end of that conversation.'

    An abortion joke brought ‘Sunday Brunch’ to a brief halt over the weekend, leaving Tim Lovejoy to recover from the awkward moment.

    The TV presenter was chatting to comedian Sara Pascoe about her career as a stand-up, when she admitted that her family can be pretty peeved if she discloses personal details about them in her routine.

    She explained: “I talk about my mum and my sisters [in my show].

    “It’s odd because you think you’re being complimentary to someone, but actually you’re describing someone from the outside. People can be very sensitive about how they’re put across, because you might think you’re saying a really funny thing, but actually they might think you’re trying to make them look stupid.”

    Channel 4
    Sara Pascoe on 'Sunday Brunch'

    To a stunned reaction from the rest of the studio, she added: “Or they don’t want everyone to know about their abortion… so you have to double check!”

    After a beat, Tim Lovejoy interjected: “That’s the end of that conversation”, while Sara disclosed that she’d briefly “forgotten where she was”.

    Oh dear.

    Channel 4
    Sara's fellow guests were similarly amused

    The joke didn’t go unnoticed by the show’s daytime viewers, who remarked that Sara’s comment wasn’t quite in keeping with the rest of the programme’s usual content:

    ‘Sunday Brunch’ has made headlines the past few weeks, with guest David Gower shocking viewers when he appeared to lick his fingers after licking his fingers.

    Last week’s episode also featured a handful of memorable moments, including when Stormzy was left cringing when his phone went off live on air, and that’s without even mentioning Sharon Horgan’s swearing.

    ‘Sunday Brunch’ airs every Sunday from 9.30am on Channel 4.

    Conversations