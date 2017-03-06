An abortion joke brought ‘Sunday Brunch’ to a brief halt over the weekend, leaving Tim Lovejoy to recover from the awkward moment.

The TV presenter was chatting to comedian Sara Pascoe about her career as a stand-up, when she admitted that her family can be pretty peeved if she discloses personal details about them in her routine.

She explained: “I talk about my mum and my sisters [in my show].

“It’s odd because you think you’re being complimentary to someone, but actually you’re describing someone from the outside. People can be very sensitive about how they’re put across, because you might think you’re saying a really funny thing, but actually they might think you’re trying to make them look stupid.”