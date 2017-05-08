The former ‘ TOWIE ’ star was guest chef on the Channel 4 show, but her sea bass curry wasn’t a hit with viewers, who slammed her “awkward” culinary skills, labelling it as “car crash” telly.

‘ Sunday Brunch ’ viewers were left decidedly unimpressed with Sam Faiers attempts to cook up a storm during this weekend’s show.

It did not help that Sam didn’t appear to know if her fish was cooked or not, or what the ingredients were - despite claiming the dish was a “family favourite”.

She told host and professional chef Simon Rimmer: “My son loves my home cooking. His favourite is a curry, that’s why I’m doing this dish today.

“Since having the baby I’ve just got into cooking, I’m not amazing but I’m getting there.”

Despite the 26-year-old’s admission that she wasn’t the greatest cook, unimpressed viewers took to Twitter to call out her apparent lack of skill in the kitchen.