A person has been taken to hospital following an explosion at a house in Sunderland on Friday that decimated the property.

Northumberland Police and the ambulance service were called to the Rosslyn Avenue scene, in Ryhope, around 8.50am and rescued what is thought to have been a woman, from the house.

She suffered burns and was taken to Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

It is not yet known if anyone else was injured in the blast.