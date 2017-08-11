A person has been taken to hospital following an explosion at a house in Sunderland on Friday that decimated the property.
Northumberland Police and the ambulance service were called to the Rosslyn Avenue scene, in Ryhope, around 8.50am and rescued what is thought to have been a woman, from the house.
She suffered burns and was taken to Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where she remains in a serious but stable condition.
It is not yet known if anyone else was injured in the blast.
Northern Gas Network engineers are also at the scene but the cause of the blast is not yet known. Police have, however, confirmed that there is “no indications whatsoever at this time that the incident is terrorism related”.
Northern Gas said in a statement: “Emergency engineers from Northern Gas Networks have attended the scene of an incident on Rosslyn Avenue in Ryhope.
“We are working alongside the emergency services, and at this stage, the cause of the incident is not yet known. However, we will be investigating as a matter of urgency.”
One semi-detached house was completely destroyed by the blast while a neighbouring property has been heavily damaged. Debris are said to have been scattered across the road.
Emergency workers have put a 30m cordon around the property and have advised people to stay away from the area.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said it had five engines along with a number of offices and specialist units at the scene. North East Ambulance Service sent four hazardous area response teams and two paramedic crews.
The explosion could be heard more than a mile away, according to witnesses.
Local Lauren tweeted about the explosion this morning, saying: “Right so it’s just sounded like a bomb has exploded in ryhope; house literally shook”.