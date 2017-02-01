The championship final in the NFL is one of the sporting events of the year and here’s what you need to know if you’re planning on watching from the UK.

It’s that time of year again - the 51st Super Bowl is almost upon us. Super Bowl LI (they’ve gone back to Roman numerals after last year’s big 50) will kick off on Sunday 5 February.

Who is playing?

The Atlanta Falcons, who beat the Green Bay Packers to qualify for their first Super Bowl since losing to Denver 18 years ago, and the New England Patriots will be competing for the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Where is the Super Bowl?

The action will unfold at the 71,795 capacity NRG Stadium – the home of the Houston Texans – in Houston, Texas. It’s the third time the city will host the event and the second time it has taken place at this stadium.

What time does the Super Bowl start?

The fun begins at 6.30pm ET, which is 11.30pm GMT on Sunday 5 February. It will probably wrap up by 3.30am, so you might want to book the Monday off.

Where can I watch the game?

The BBC will broadcast the game from 11pm to 3.30am on Radio 5 Live. BBC One coverage starts at 11.20pm, finishing at 4am. The channel will begin running preview material from Friday 3 February.

Sky Sports’ live coverage of the event begins at 10pm on Sunday 5 February on Sky Sports 1HD and Sky Sports 3 HD. You can still watch the game even if you aren’t a subscriber by buying a Sky Sports Day Pass for £6.99.

All times are in GMT.