If you’d told NFL fans at the end of the 2013 season that, in five years’ time, the Philadelphia Eagles would have the best record in the league and, led by quarterback Nick Foles, obliterate the best defence in football in the NFC Championship game and then score 41 points in the Super Bowl to beat the greatest quarterback and coach of all time... you’d probably believe it.

That year was the first of former coach Chip Kelly’s reign in Philadelphia, in which his explosive and fast-paced attack tore up the league. Foles came out of nowhere to post an absurd 27 touchdown, two interception season, including an NFL record-tying seven in one game against the Oakland Raiders, and the Eagles looked on the path to changing the league forever.

Safe to say the Eagles have been on a journey since then.

Kelly flamed out two seasons later as he dogmatically failed to mix up his predictable attack and decided to forego treating his players as grown-ups. However, watching overjoyed Eagles hoist the Lombardi trophy for the first time in their history on Sunday night, it was a quip of Kelly’s that came to my mind.

“Culture beats scheme.”

An inadvertent and accidental motto for the Eagles during his time, Chip meant it more in a ‘stick to my rigid view of how you should act as a football player and a man and we will win’ kind of way but, under successor Doug Pederson, it has taken on a poignant new meaning - that togetherness was more important than simply being the cleverest guy on the field.