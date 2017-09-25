There's A New 'Super' Strain Of Malaria And Scientists Are Worried It Could Be Unstoppable

A new strain of ‘super’ malaria is presenting a “serious threat” to the world as it has spread across South East Asia, in spite of continued efforts to contain it.

Just like other types of antibiotic resistance, the disease has adapted to avoid being targeted by antimalarial drugs (artemisinin) currently being prescribed, meaning this mutated strain then cannot be killed off.

Professor Sir Nicholas White, said in an open letter for the Tropical Health Network: “We need to tackle this public health emergency urgently.”