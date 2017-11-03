For the third year, Vestiaire Collective has partnered with supermodel Toni Garrn to host a Supermodel Charity Sale.

Known for encouraging consumers to recycle and resell designer garments, Vestiaire’s collaboration with Garrn will result in 100% of the proceeds going to the Toni Garrn foundation, which facilitates access to education for girls in the Zimbabwe.

With donations from the likes of Kate Moss, Gisele Bunchen, Jourdan Dunn, Alexa Chung, Karlie Kloss and Naomi Campbell, it’s likely the charity sale will sell out fast.