For the third year, Vestiaire Collective has partnered with supermodel Toni Garrn to host a Supermodel Charity Sale.
Known for encouraging consumers to recycle and resell designer garments, Vestiaire’s collaboration with Garrn will result in 100% of the proceeds going to the Toni Garrn foundation, which facilitates access to education for girls in the Zimbabwe.
With donations from the likes of Kate Moss, Gisele Bunchen, Jourdan Dunn, Alexa Chung, Karlie Kloss and Naomi Campbell, it’s likely the charity sale will sell out fast.
The pre-loved couture giant will launch the sale in two parts.
There will be a flea market style pop-up shop taking place in 21 Slingsby Place Covent Garden, London from 10 to 12 November and Garrn herself will make an appearance at the launch on Friday 10 November.
As well as the pop-up, there is also a global online sale of the 100 most popular donated items.
Bella Freud has also designed an amazing ‘Girl Empower’ t-shirt that will be on sale to support the cause.