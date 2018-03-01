With ‘Doctor Foster’ earning her a Bafta and a NTA for Best Actress, Suranne Jones was under pressure to deliver with her next project, ‘Save Me’. Luckily though, the early signs are good as the Sky Atlantic series has already declared a massive success after its first episode aired on Wednesday (28 February) night.

Sky Suranne Jones and Lennie James star in 'Save Me'

The thriller also stars The Walking Dead’s Lennie James (who ‘Line Of Duty’ fans will also remember as series one’s Tony Gates), as Nelson “Nelly” Rowe - a man who is accused of kidnapping the daughter he barely knows. Suranne plays Claire, the mother of missing Jody, who had a brief romance with Nelly some 14 years ago, but has hardly seen him since. The series follows the drama as Nelly attempts to clear his name, but already viewers have been on the edge of their seats, proving it will be one to watch in the coming weeks:

#SaveMe you may have just saved me from the drama that is the #BeastFromTheEast 🙄 Hats off to the terrific casting of #StephenGraham & #LennieJames & #SuranneJones WHAT A TRIO. It's tremendous @skyatlantic — Carli Gooch (@carli1976) February 28, 2018

there's some #actors you feel like you could just watch in anything isnt there? #SuranneJones is one of them #brilliance — PAUL CULSHAW (@PaulCulshaw1983) February 28, 2018

suranne jones is the QUEEN of tv. she constantly kills it in every role. I’m always completely drawn in, and each episode is absolutely breathtaking. & that’s the tea, sister. pic.twitter.com/mxAOZk576Y — megan (@lovingnels) February 28, 2018

Love Suranne Jones’ work, she knows how to pick a good drama series to star in doesn’t she #SaveMe #DoctorFoster — David Hosie (@DaviidHosie) February 28, 2018

Highly recommend Lennie James and Suranne Jones #saveme Excellent ep1 — Joanne Clague iom (@jonewsiom) February 28, 2018

#SaveMe #OMG this has me hooked already. A brilliant bit of gritty and down to earth writing from Lennie James. Lennie also cast in a primary role is faultless, Suranne Jones, classy as ever and @StephenGraham73 is playing a blinder. This BAFTA worthy drama — Pepsus Alalius (@LFC__Redman8) February 28, 2018

#SaveMe should definitely have been broadcast on normal TV for more viewers. Promising start. I love #surannejones and #lenniejames — MariaElena (@satinelopez1) February 28, 2018

Luckily, if you don’t have Sky Atlantic, the whole series has since been dumped on NOW TV, meaning fans can binge on all six hour-long episodes. Many have wasted no time in doing so, and were not disappointed:

Binged watched #SaveMe episodes 1-6

Starring Lennie James ( From The Walking Dead) #SkyAtlantic #NowTv

Absolutely brilliant drama

Definitely a must see 10/10



Outstanding performance by Lennie James + suranne Jones



"Until The Devil Turns To Dust" — Daz Clarke (@Daz0289) February 28, 2018

Lennie James & Suranne Jones well done on probably the best drama I have watched. Save Me on Sky Atlantic is gripping TV watched 6 back to back as couldn’t take my eyes off it... #SaveMe — Andy Pantling (@AndyPantling) March 1, 2018

Just watched all 6 episodes of #SaveMe on @skyatlantic I AM LOST FOR WORDS. I DON’T EVEN KNOW WHAT EMOTION I AM FEELING #MustWatch #SuranneJones #jasonflemyng @phildunster @StephenGraham73 #LennieJames — R E B E C K A H V A U G H A N (@RebeckahVaughan) March 1, 2018

Just stayed up and watched all of Save Me. It’s epic. So intense. Had me gripped right to the end of the last episode! #saveme #lenniejames #SuranneJones #skyatlantic — Sarah Jackson (@SarahRosie14) February 28, 2018

Just binge watched the entire series of #SaveMe. Incredible drama. Bravo @StephenGraham73 @AdrianEdmondson Lennie James, Suranne Jones et al 👏👏👏 — Nick Osborne 📻 (@djnickosborne) February 28, 2018

We watched four episodes of the new Sky series Save Us tonight. Suranne Jones is probably type-cast after Doctor Foster but she's real good at it. Lenny James is excellent. — Callum Leslie (@callumleslie92) March 1, 2018

However, if you prefer watching the traditional way, it continues to air Wednesdays at 9pm on Sky Atlantic, with episodes also available to catch up on with Sky’s video on demand service. During an interview with Heat magazine, Suranne recently confessed the show’s amazing script persuaded her to forgo a break she’d planned for herself after filming ‘Doctor Foster’ last year. Speaking to Heat magazine, she said: “I had gone back to ‘Doctor Foster’, which was such a big show to return to, and I needed some time off. “But then I read the script, and Lennie’s writing was so different to anything else I’ve done on TV. “I was going from ‘Doctor Foster’ to somewhere where I am part of a great ensemble with Lennie, Susan Lynch and Stephen Graham – they are people that I respect as actors, and to get to work with them was amazing.” She added: “You read a script and you know if you need to do it.