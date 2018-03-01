With ‘Doctor Foster’ earning her a Bafta and a NTA for Best Actress, Suranne Jones was under pressure to deliver with her next project, ‘Save Me’.
Luckily though, the early signs are good as the Sky Atlantic series has already declared a massive success after its first episode aired on Wednesday (28 February) night.
The thriller also stars The Walking Dead’s Lennie James (who ‘Line Of Duty’ fans will also remember as series one’s Tony Gates), as Nelson “Nelly” Rowe - a man who is accused of kidnapping the daughter he barely knows.
Suranne plays Claire, the mother of missing Jody, who had a brief romance with Nelly some 14 years ago, but has hardly seen him since.
The series follows the drama as Nelly attempts to clear his name, but already viewers have been on the edge of their seats, proving it will be one to watch in the coming weeks:
Luckily, if you don’t have Sky Atlantic, the whole series has since been dumped on NOW TV, meaning fans can binge on all six hour-long episodes.
Many have wasted no time in doing so, and were not disappointed:
However, if you prefer watching the traditional way, it continues to air Wednesdays at 9pm on Sky Atlantic, with episodes also available to catch up on with Sky’s video on demand service.
During an interview with Heat magazine, Suranne recently confessed the show’s amazing script persuaded her to forgo a break she’d planned for herself after filming ‘Doctor Foster’ last year.
Speaking to Heat magazine, she said: “I had gone back to ‘Doctor Foster’, which was such a big show to return to, and I needed some time off.
“But then I read the script, and Lennie’s writing was so different to anything else I’ve done on TV.
“I was going from ‘Doctor Foster’ to somewhere where I am part of a great ensemble with Lennie, Susan Lynch and Stephen Graham – they are people that I respect as actors, and to get to work with them was amazing.”
She added: “You read a script and you know if you need to do it.