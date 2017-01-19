Jeremy Corbyn has hit out after a Tory council proposed a 15% council tax rise in a bid to plug huge gaps in its funding for elderly people’s care.

Surrey County Council formally tabled the plan on Thursday as it slammed the Government for slashing its grant by £170m since 2010.

The move, which will need to be endorsed by a referendum of residents, comes just weeks after Theresa May claimed she was tackling the social care crisis.

Corbyn said: “It’s not right that we should thrust the social care crisis on local authorities.

“It’s a central government responsibility and central government should face up to its responsibilities.”

The decision by the Tory council is all the more embarrassing to the Government as both Chancellor Philip Hammond and Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt have their constituencies in Surrey.

If voters approve the plan, an average “band D” home in the rock solid Tory county would see a hike of £190.24 a year.

With high house prices, many more homes are valued in higher property value brackets and face rises of more than £300 a year.