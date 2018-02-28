The Government Has Published 'First Of Its Kind' Surrogacy Guidelines

People considering surrogacy will now be able to find out more information on this route to becoming a parent, as the government has published the “first of its kind” surrogacy guidance for England and Wales.

The government states the numbers of people using surrogacy to become legal parents has significantly increased year-on-year since 2012, so it has made the new guide available on gov.uk.

They said the increase reflects the broadening diversity of families, with more LGTBQ+ couples and people with fertility difficulties turning to surrogacy.

The guidance has been produced in collaboration with organisations such as Surrogacy UK and Brilliant Beginnings, to ensure real experiences are at the heart of the advice.

“We know that surrogacy can be a complex journey which is why we have created a guide fit for modern society, one which balances the need for emotional support with clear legal explanations, for surrogates and intended-parents alike,” said health minister Jackie Doyle-Price.