'Survival Of The Fittest' Immediately Draws 'BTEC Love Island' Comparisons Upon Its Debut

As ITV2′s new reality series ‘Survival Of The Fittest’ kicked off on Sunday (11 February) night, there was only one thing everyone was talking about - ‘Love Island’. The show drew immediate comparisons to the Caroline Flack-fronted series, with many dubbing ‘SOTF’ a “BTEC version”.

‘Survival Of The Fittest’ is billed as the “ultimate battle of the sexes”, but sees a group of hot, single, young things living it up in a villa lodge in Majorca South Africa. Sound familiar? However, rather than coupling up, the aim of the game sees the team of boys go up against a team of girls in a series of mental and physical challenges to win £40,000, but attractions between them will put their loyalties to their teammates to the test. And while the show does technically have a different premise to ‘Love Island’, many viewers were not fooled:

So this is just Love Island set in South Africa then?! #SurvivalOfTheFittest pic.twitter.com/ujxml5O7JX — 🔸Anna Slingo🔹 (@annaslingo) February 11, 2018

Survival of the fittest?? Come on ITV we’re not stupid just call it BTEC love island and let us carry on existing till the next series comes around. — Jonny (@JonnyWallace5) February 12, 2018

i hate how survival of the fittest literally copies the exact same things as love island like i get that it's the winter version but it's literally so wanky like when they're all shouting 'i got a message' pipe down mate no u don't — jess 🥀 (@dudekeery) February 11, 2018

Survival of the fittest.. 🤔not 100% sure whether it’s alright or trying too hard to be like love island...you can’t beat love Island ❤️🌴 @ITV2Fittest — AmyRP 👸🏻 (@AmyRoeParkin) February 11, 2018

Is this I’m *Not* A Celeb or Love Island? Or both?



Why does the living room look like an IKEA showroom?



Why did Danny Dyer call his daughter Dani?



WHAT IS HAPPENING. I’M SO CONFUSED.#SurvivalOfTheFittest — boohooMAN (@boohooMAN) February 11, 2018

Some thought it would fill the ‘Love Island’ gap in their lives perfectly until it returns in the summer:

if u think i’m gonna watch this shitty btec love island while i’m waiting for love island to come back then ur abso fucking right #SurvivalOfTheFittest — ً (@femalequits) February 11, 2018

Hope survival of the fittest fills the Love Island shaped gap in my life until the Summer 😂☀️🌴 — Aaron Bumby (@Aaron_Bumby) February 11, 2018

Survival of the Fittest is essentially a shit version of Love Island with all the same aspects so am I still going to watch it and waste productive time? Absolutely fucking YES — 💗Katie (@xkatesturnerx) February 11, 2018

Obviously survival of the fittest is no love island but I can already feel myself being sucked in and my whole life revolving around itv2 at 9pm every night for the next 3 weeks — caitlin fielder (@caitlinfielder_) February 11, 2018

Survival Of The Fittest is definitely going to fill the hole in my heart that Love Island left — chloé (@chloemelville_) February 11, 2018

Others were less sold by the cheap imitation:

Love island is Chanel, and survival of the fittest is the fake Chanel brand they sell in turkey. Refusing to watch I’ll just wait til summer thanks x — Jessica Jones (@jessjones195) February 11, 2018

Don’t ever compare the survival of the fittest to love island, EVER — NADIAELLE (@nadiajohnsonnn) February 11, 2018

Naaaa I’m not falling for some Tesco value Love Island ✋🏼 #SurvivalOfTheFittest — B E C K A (@becka_quantick) February 11, 2018

Five minuets into survival of the fittest and I’m just not feeling it! Love island can’t come sooner — Seliena Clarke (@SelienaClarke) February 11, 2018

This is like the pound shop version of love island 🤮 #SurvivalOfTheFittest — olivia (@olivialporter) February 11, 2018

Survival of the Fittest is trying so hard to be love island. Soz hun you ain’t got nothing on that gem! — lauren (@LaurenBird10) February 11, 2018

Comparisons were always somewhat inevitable though, as ‘Survival Of The Fittest’ is actually made by the same production company as ‘Love Island’, and the show was dubbed “winter Love Island” in the press prior to starting. The first episode of ‘SOTF’ ended in disaster for Danny Dyer’s daughter, Dani, who was forced to quit after just a day in The Lodge, having dislocated her shoulder during a challenge. Her replacement will be seen arriving during Monday night’s episode, where one of the girls will also be sent home, after their team lost the first task. ‘Survival Of The Fittest’ continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV2.