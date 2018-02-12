'Survival Of The Fittest' Immediately Draws 'BTEC Love Island' Comparisons Upon Its Debut

As ITV2′s new reality series ‘Survival Of The Fittest’ kicked off on Sunday (11 February) night, there was only one thing everyone was talking about - ‘Love Island’.
The show drew immediate comparisons to the Caroline Flack-fronted series, with many dubbing ‘SOTF’ a “BTEC version”.
‘Survival Of The Fittest’ is billed as the “ultimate battle of the sexes”, but sees a group of hot, single, young things living it up in a villa lodge in Majorca South Africa.
Sound familiar?
However, rather than coupling up, the aim of the game sees the team of boys go up against a team of girls in a series of mental and physical challenges to win £40,000, but attractions between them will put their loyalties to their teammates to the test.
And while the show does technically have a different premise to ‘Love Island’, many viewers were not fooled:
Some thought it would fill the ‘Love Island’ gap in their lives perfectly until it returns in the summer:
Others were less sold by the cheap imitation:
Comparisons were always somewhat inevitable though, as ‘Survival Of The Fittest’ is actually made by the same production company as ‘Love Island’, and the show was dubbed “winter Love Island” in the press prior to starting.
The first episode of ‘SOTF’ ended in disaster for Danny Dyer’s daughter, Dani, who was forced to quit after just a day in The Lodge, having dislocated her shoulder during a challenge.
Her replacement will be seen arriving during Monday night’s episode, where one of the girls will also be sent home, after their team lost the first task.
‘Survival Of The Fittest’ continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV2.