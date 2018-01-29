Terror Victims Launch New Group To Fight Extremism

Mike Haines, whose brother David was beheaded on camera after being held captive by Islamic State in Syria, Paralympian and 7/7 survivor Martine Wiltshire and Tunisia resort shooting victim Gina Van Dort are also involved.

Brendan Cox, the widower of murdered Labour MP Jo Cox, and Dan Hett, who lost his 22-year-old brother Martyn in the Manchester Arena attack, are among the founders.

The Survivors Against Terror group - which is being founded by survivors and bereaved relatives of victims of Islamist bombings, IRA attacks and far-right extremist murders - will lobby the Government on counter-terror policies and improved support for victims.

Survivors and family members of those killed in terror attacks have joined forces to form a new anti-terrorism campaign group in the hope

The group officially launches on Monday, and it is urging other survivors to join

Hett, who began campaigning against online hate speech soon after his brother’s death, told HuffPost UK he hoped the “power as a group” would help to get their message across.

“As a group, we are very varied,” he said. “Ethnically, ideologically, religiously.

“However, we are united by the fact we have either directly or indirectly been affected by these incidents. I think that gives us a voice, above and beyond a typical campaign group. And it’s that kind of voice that sets us apart.”

More details can be found at www.survivorsagainstterror.org

He continued central to their focus would be the “hatred and division that is giving rise to extremism”.

“Jo Cox was murdered by a right-wing neo-Nazi extremist; my brother was murdered by an Islamic fundamentalist extremist,” he said. “They are world’s apart on the spectrum - but in terms of the rhetoric that has given rise to these things, it feels like a single problem.”

Hett, a software engineer, explains he spoke out against the “instantaneous painting of all Muslims based on the actions of one extremist” after his brother was killed, and received “aggressive threats”.

“The internet became a horrible place for me,” he said. “I was almost unable to function on things like Twitter. There was unrelenting abuse. Brendan, in particular, has been subject to the most shocking abuse.”

He has already adopted a grassroots campaigning in an attempt to counter the hate being fanned online by the likes of Katie Hopkins.

After it was announced Hopkins planned to talk at a series of schools, Hett offered to speak wherever they said ‘no’.

He said: “I think I’ve had 80-odd schools. It has been absolutely over-whelming. That was just myself - now we are a group, that engagement is at the core of what we will do.”