Susan Boyle is standing strong after it was revealed she’d been targeted by a group of local youths.

Last month, it was revealed that the ‘I Dreamed A Dream’ singer had been taunted by a gang of teenagers near her home in Blackburn, West Lothian, lit a piece of paper and threw it at her face, as well as throwing stones at a bus she was on.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Susan Boyle

As well as claiming she’d be staying put because she loved the house itself, Susan was full of praise for her neighbours, for always having her back.

Susan has repeatedly spoken out about being bullied as a child, having been told in her early years that she had suffered brain damage at birth.

However, in her later life, this was revealed not to be the case, and she was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome.

Roberto Ricciuti via Getty Images Susan signs autographs at the Edinburgh International Film Festival

