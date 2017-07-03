Susan Boyle is standing strong after it was revealed she’d been targeted by a group of local youths.
Last month, it was revealed that the ‘I Dreamed A Dream’ singer had been taunted by a gang of teenagers near her home in Blackburn, West Lothian, lit a piece of paper and threw it at her face, as well as throwing stones at a bus she was on.
Speaking to the MailOnline, she insisted: “Why would I move out because of a group of teenagers who behave like that? They are bullies who shout and throw things, but it is my home and where I feel safe.
“It’s where I grew up with my mum and dad and it has memories. Why should I move because of a group of daft laddies, who at 15 years old should know to behave better?”
As well as claiming she’d be staying put because she loved the house itself, Susan was full of praise for her neighbours, for always having her back.
She continued: “They are the most beautiful group of people who always look out for me and make sure I am OK.”
Susan has repeatedly spoken out about being bullied as a child, having been told in her early years that she had suffered brain damage at birth.
However, in her later life, this was revealed not to be the case, and she was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome.
Last year, she told HuffPost UK that she hoped to inspire others with the condition, explaining: “You hear the word Asperger’s and you say to yourself, ‘oh God, she’s got a disability.’ But then you turn that on its head, and you say, ‘she’s got a disability- so what?’.
“My talking about [having Asperger’s] tries to educate other people as to what they can do. There are people in high places, who have Asperger’s. And they do very well.
“There’s no negativity, it’s all positive. It used to be there, I’m going to be honest, it used to be there. But I’ve turned that around.”