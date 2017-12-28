A 47-year-old woman who died after being struck by a car that was being chased by police has been identified as the mother of two disabled children.
Susan Shaw was hit by a blue Vauxhall Corsa at 5.50pm on Boxing Day in Rishton, near Blackburn.
The Corsa failed to stop and despite emergency medical attention at the scene, she sadly died.
Officers recovered the Corsa in a nearby street and IPCC has been informed.
Lancashire Police are now appealing for information about the whereabouts of Damian Raeburn, 31, whom they wish to speak to in connection with Shaw’s death.
Raeburn is white, 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build with short brown hair. He has links to Accrington and Rishton.
A statement from Shaw’s family said: “She was well known within the local community in Rishton and spent a lot of time on local charitable causes, particularly Switched-On Rishton, which raises money throughout the year for Christmas lights and decorations throughout the town.
“Susan was very creative and enjoyed crafting. She would sell items she had made to raise money for Switched-On Rishton.
“Susan was a loving mother of two and also a much-loved daughter and sister and she will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
“She was always generous with her time with friends and strangers alike and was loved by everyone.”
A GoFundMe page set up to pay for her funeral and contribute towards the care of her children has raised more than £5,000.
Det Insp Warren Atkinson said: “We have now launched a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.
“We would ask anyone who witnessed the pursuit or who may be able to help us to identify the driver to contact us as we continue with our inquiries.
“Our thoughts remain with the family of the victim at this sad time.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log reference 1204 of December 26.