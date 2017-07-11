They say you shouldn’t ask a question you don’t want to hear the answer to, and that was something Piers Morgan found out for himself on Tuesday’s (11 July) ‘Good Morning Britain’.

The presenter needed a bit of an ego stroke as his co-host Susanna Reid was reunited with her former ‘BBC Breakfast’ colleague Bill Turnbull on the ITV breakfast show.

As Susanna and Piers trailed his appearance at the top of ‘GMB’, a jealous Piers was keen to find out if he was Susanna’s favourite ever co-presenter.