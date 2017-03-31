All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    31/03/2017 10:14 BST

    Piers Morgan Joke Made Susanna Reid Turn Down 'Love Actually' Sequel Cameo

    'He winds me up no end, but I also like him.'

    Susanna Reid turned down a role in the recent ‘Love Actually’ follow-up, as it contained a less than favourable joke about her ‘Good Morning Britain’ co-host, Piers Morgan.

    During last weekend’s ‘Red Nose Day Actually’ sketch, the fictional British Prime Minister - played by Hugh Grant - was heard remarking in a speech: “Times are tough. The ‘Harry Potter’ films have finished, Piers Morgan is still alive.”

    However, it seems the gaffe may have cost the short film a cameo from Susanna, who The Mirror has claimed decided not to film an appearance on the grounds of the joke.

    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid

    She insisted to the newspaper that, despite their many clashes on the set of ‘GMB’, she does have “respect” for her co-host, explaining: People love the relationship we’ve got. They find it irresistible, or they think ‘eek one of them has gone too far’.

    “We offer something really distinctive, I do genuinely think that. It is not like anything in breakfast television.

    “I enjoy how viewers react to my relationship with Piers on the sofa. It’s evolving – like any good TV ‘marriage’.

    “He winds me up no end, but I also like him. It’s an impossible-to-predict recipe of mutual respect, irritation, frustration and admiration but it works.”

    BBC
    Hugh Grant in 'Red Nose Day Actually'

    ‘Red Nose Day Actually’ aired on Saturday (25 March), as part of this year’s Comic Relief telethon.

    The extended sketch, which serves as a sequel-of-sorts to ‘Love Actually’, will air in the US on their Red Nose Day in May, and will feature an additional appearance from Laura Linney, reprising her role from the original film.

