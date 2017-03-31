Susanna Reid turned down a role in the recent ‘Love Actually’ follow-up, as it contained a less than favourable joke about her ‘Good Morning Britain’ co-host, Piers Morgan.

During last weekend’s ‘Red Nose Day Actually’ sketch, the fictional British Prime Minister - played by Hugh Grant - was heard remarking in a speech: “Times are tough. The ‘Harry Potter’ films have finished, Piers Morgan is still alive.”

However, it seems the gaffe may have cost the short film a cameo from Susanna, who The Mirror has claimed decided not to film an appearance on the grounds of the joke.