Susanna Reid has kick-started the New Year by sharing a make-up free selfie to show off her flaws.
The ‘Good Morning Britain’ host urged fans not to believe everything they see on social media by comparing her natural self to the one fans usually see on Instagram.
She wrote: “Me on Instagram = extra eyelashes, make-up & filters. Me in Real life = blemishes, lines & flaws.
“There’s a time & value for both but don’t compare your behind-the-scenes to others’ highlights reels. Happy Being You Year!”
Susanna shared the image after having declared she felt “every inch” of her 46 years,describing it as a “blessing” on a recent edition of ‘GMB’.
“Age is to be welcomed and a blessing,” she told an unconvinced Piers Morgan.
“It is a good thing to get older, isn’t it? Consider the alternative…”
The presenter really wasn’t relishing her return to work on Tuesday (3 January) morning, seemingly already exasperated with having to sit alongside Piers again.
She wrote on Twitter: “It’s 6.37am and I’m already almost out of eye-rolls.”
We feel your pain, Susanna.
‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.