Susanna Reid got choked up as she met the mother of Manchester bombing victim Olivia Campbell during Monday’s (5 June) ‘Good Morning Britain’.
The daytime presenter’s voice audibly cracked, as she explained how the 15-year-old’s death in the attack had deeply affected her.
As Susanna introduced Olivia’s mother Charlotte Campbell and step-father Paul, she recalled Charlotte’s last appearance on the daytime show, which aired before it was discovered that Olivia had died in the attack.
“This is the first time I we have met and I have seen you since you came onto the programme two weeks ago, and we had that conversation where you were looking for your daughter,” Susanna said.
“It moved everybody and I felt personally really affected by it. We heard the emotion in your voice.
“I know you’ve been on the programme since, but I just wanted to say personally, thank you so much for coming back to talk to us this morning.”
During the interview, Charlotte paid tribute to her “kind, caring” daughter.
“Olivia was probably the cheekiest and gobbiest 15-year-old you’d ever met but she was also the kindest and caring 15-year-old,” she said.
“If you met her you wouldn’t forget her, seriously, she was just amazing - full of life.”
On how she felt when she heard about this weekend’s London terror attack, she said: “It was the same sort of emotions I was feeling the night it happened in Manchester.
“My heart went out to everybody in London, I’m still thinking about them people now and I just hope to God that they can find the strength to get back from this. We are finding the strength to get back from it as well.”
During the One Love Manchester gig, Ariana revealed how a conversation with Charlotte had changed her whole set list for the gig.
“I had the pleasure of meeting Olivia’s mummy a few days ago and I started crying and gave her a big hug.
“She told me Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits. So obviously, we had a totally different show planned, then we had a rehearsal yesterday and changed everything.
“This evening has been so light and filled with fun and bright energy, so I want to thank you for that.”
‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.
To donate £5 to the We Love Manchester Fund, text LOVE to 70507. Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate, with 100% of your donation going to the We Love Manchester Fund.