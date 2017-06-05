ITV Susanna Reid spoke to Olivia Campbell's mother on 'Good Morning Britain'

“This is the first time I we have met and I have seen you since you came onto the programme two weeks ago, and we had that conversation where you were looking for your daughter,” Susanna said. “It moved everybody and I felt personally really affected by it. We heard the emotion in your voice. “I know you’ve been on the programme since, but I just wanted to say personally, thank you so much for coming back to talk to us this morning.” During the interview, Charlotte paid tribute to her “kind, caring” daughter. “Olivia was probably the cheekiest and gobbiest 15-year-old you’d ever met but she was also the kindest and caring 15-year-old,” she said. “If you met her you wouldn’t forget her, seriously, she was just amazing - full of life.”

Charlotte paid a touching tribute to her daughter, who died in the Manchester attack