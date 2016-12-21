Sitting next to Piers Morgan live on TV every morning isn’t a job for the faint of heart, and Susanna Reid has now revealed how she gets through it.

Ahead of her final show of 2016, Susanna jokingly revealed her “Piers Morgan Survival Kit” on Twitter, given to her by her ‘Good Morning Britain’ co-presenter, Charlotte Hawkins.

According to Susanna, the kit is compiled of ear-plugs, a big ol’ coffee cup… and a miniature bottle of Absolut vodka.

"Piers Morgan Emergency Survival Kit"



Last @gmb of 2016 so I can put @CharlotteHawkns gift away til January 😉 pic.twitter.com/0NwlF8LUFl — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) December 21, 2016

Frankly, the only part we’re surprised by is that it’s a miniature. We reckon we’d need a barrel.

Following her last episode of the year, Susanna also revealed a bingo card of Piers’ regular ‘GMB’ tropes, which include interrupting her, making “inappropriate jokes”, name-dropping his pal Donald Trump and getting caught with his phone live on air, most of which had been ticked off.

Piers Morgan Christmas Bingo. Almost a full house! Play along at home... pic.twitter.com/Eh5P4fqZ7q — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) December 21, 2016

One item on that list even made for a rather embarrassing moment in Wednesday’s (21 December) show, when the presenting team were caught off-guard after a pre-recorded interview segment cut out suddenly.

Still, at least it wasn’t quite as bad as showbiz correspondent Richard Arnold, who was seen casually lounging on the ‘GMB’ sofa when cameras suddenly cut to the studio.

Susanna recently spoke about what it’s really like working with Piers on the ITV daytime show, admitting that she only recently discovered the true nature of a “love-hate relationship” through sitting alongside him every morning.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan

She confessed: “I do say that about Piers – it’s the first time I’ve ever understood that phrase… I both love him and hate him at the same time.”

‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays from 6am.

