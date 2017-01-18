‘Good Morning Britain’ presenters Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan clashed during Wednesday’s show (18 January), after co-host Charlotte Hawkins was picked to read the day’s football headlines.

Regular sports presenter Sean Fletcher was not available to read the news in the most recent episode of the daytime show, a duty which - in his absence - usually falls to Piers.

You can imagine his discontent, then, when Charlotte got to read the headlines instead, moaning live on air: “I usually get asked to do the sports when Sean’s off and today, for some weird reason, they let you do it.”