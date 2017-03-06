Susanna Reid has insisted that she chooses to remain single, because her career and family life already keep her busy enough.

The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter split from her long-term partner, with whom she has three sons, in 2014, shortly after making it through to the final of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

But while he has since met someone new, Susanna has now revealed she’s definitely not seeking romance, because she doesn’t have the time for it.