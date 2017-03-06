Susanna Reid has insisted that she chooses to remain single, because her career and family life already keep her busy enough.
The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter split from her long-term partner, with whom she has three sons, in 2014, shortly after making it through to the final of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
But while he has since met someone new, Susanna has now revealed she’s definitely not seeking romance, because she doesn’t have the time for it.
Speaking to The Telegraph, she explained: “I’d choose not to [date anyone] because my most important thing is being a mum.
“I don’t think there would be time for anything else because relationships take up a lot of energy.”
Last week, Susanna made a similar comment on Twitter, when she politely declined her various online admirers, telling them she was “single by choice”.
After it was reported that Susanna’s former partner, Dominic Cotton, was in a new relationship, Susanna revealed that he was still living with her and her children, even though they were no longer together.
She said of the unorthodox set-up: “I’m not saying everybody can do it [and] I definitely think people are surprised that we can do it this way.
“I’m privileged to have a great relationship with my ex, to the point where we can live together comfortably and he can have a new relationship.”
More recently, she told the Daily Mail that Dominic was still “one of her best friends”, adding: “I’m not a single mum. I’m separated from the boys’ father but there are two parents involved.”
