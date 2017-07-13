The presenters were swapping 90s photos on Thursday’s (13 July) episode of the ITV breakfast show, and Susanna looked so different in hers that Kate genuinely believed it was actually her other co-star Ben Shephard in the picture.

As the team’s pictures all flashed up on the screen, Kate asked: “Where’s yours Susanna?”

“We’ve shown it, did you really not watch?” Ben replied.

“I didn’t see her – I thought that was you with the fluffy hair. I thought that was Ben!

“I genuinely thought that was you.”

She continued: “I thought that was Ben going through a Smiths phase. Wow.”

Susanna later joked: “That’s how I look in the morning.”