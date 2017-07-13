All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    13/07/2017 11:34 BST | Updated 13/07/2017 11:52 BST

    Susanna Reid's Unrecognisable Throwback Snap Leaves Kate Garraway Stunned On 'Good Morning Britain'

    'I thought that was Ben Shephard going through a Smiths phase.'

    Susanna Reid left her ‘Good Morning Britain’ co-host Kate Garraway stunned after sharing an unrecognisable throwback snap.

    The presenters were swapping 90s photos on Thursday’s (13 July) episode of the ITV breakfast show, and Susanna looked so different in hers that Kate genuinely believed it was actually her other co-star Ben Shephard in the picture.

    ITV
    Yep, that's Susanna

    As the team’s pictures all flashed up on the screen, Kate asked: “Where’s yours Susanna?”

    “We’ve shown it, did you really not watch?” Ben replied.

    “I didn’t see her – I thought that was you with the fluffy hair. I thought that was Ben!

    “I genuinely thought that was you.”

    She continued: “I thought that was Ben going through a Smiths phase. Wow.”

    Susanna later joked: “That’s how I look in the morning.”

    ITV
    Kate couldn't mask her shock

    The star was lucky her usual co-presenter Piers Morgan was not on duty on Thursday, as he no doubt would have had something to say about the snap. 

    However, Susanna would have had no problem putting him in his place, just as she did earlier this week, when Piers got jealous of her reunion with former ‘BBC Breakfast’ co-host Bill Turnbull. 

    Susanna dented his ego when she had no qualms in telling him that Bill was her favourite colleague.

    ‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays at 6am on ITV. 

