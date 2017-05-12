Warning: this article contains a medical photo of worms which some may consider graphic.

Sushi is often seen as a heathy lunch alternative, but doctors have warned that it may be causing parasitic infections, known as anisakiasis.

Writing in the British Medical Journal, doctors say the increasing popularity of eating raw or undercooked fish in the West may be to blame for a growing number of people experiencing anisakiasis.

The warning comes after they treated a 32-year-old man who had had severe upper gut pain, vomiting and fever for a week.

A blood test indicated mild inflammation and the area below his ribs was tender.

But it was only when the man revealed that he had recently eaten sushi that the doctors suspected he might have anisakiasis, then found worms in his gut.