'Suspicious Package' Reported Outside Ecuadorian Embassy, Home Of Julian Assange

Police attended the Ecuadorian Embassy in SW1 following reports of a small suspicious package. The item was assessed by specialist officers and deemed to be non-suspicious. There are no injuries and this incident has now been stood down.

Police have responding to reports of a “small suspicious package” outside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, currently home to Julian Assange.

Police are in attendance at the Ecuadorian Embassy in SW1 following reports of a small suspicious package. There are no reported injuries. The item is being assessed by specialist officers.

Odd scenes at the Ecuador Embassy where Julian Assange is staying. Police have just arrived with evidence bags. pic.twitter.com/QSeNzE1Sd9

The news comes just hours after the Wikileaks founder was told he still faces arrest if he leaves the building after a court ruled a warrant against him was still valid.

Assange has been hiding there from arrest since June 2012.

He had applied to have the warrant for skipping bail quashed, which would free him to leave the embassy.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court previously heard the 46-year-old was suffering from depression, a frozen shoulder and painful toothache after five and a half years without access to medical treatment.

He claimed being extradited to Sweden could see him removed to the US over WikiLeaks’ publication of war logs and diplomatic cables.