Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a horse rider was caught on camera repeatedly striking a hunt saboteur with a riding crop at the weekend.

The clash happened when Brighton Hunt Saboteurs shadowed East Sussex and Romney Marsh Hunt Club on Saturday.

In the footage, the huntswoman was accused of charging her horse into hunt sabs, before they took hold of the animal’s reins.

She can be heard shouting “get off my horse” as she swipes at hunt sabs in Herstmonceux, East Sussex.