ASOS, H&M, Marks & Spencer and Nike have joined the pledge to use 100% sustainable cotton by 2025.

As part of the ‘Sustainable Cotton Communiqué’, 13 major fashion brands - including ASOS, H&M, Levi Strauss & Co, Marks & Spencer, Nike, Sainsbury’s and Tesco - have vowed to do more for the sustainable fashion and the textiles industry.

The pledge - supported by the Prince of Wales’ International Sustainability Unit - aims to reduce the environmental and social impacts of cotton farming.

All 13 brands must publish information by 2018 on their progress toward reaching their target.