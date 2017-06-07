ASOS, H&M, Marks & Spencer and Nike have joined the pledge to use 100% sustainable cotton by 2025.
As part of the ‘Sustainable Cotton Communiqué’, 13 major fashion brands - including ASOS, H&M, Levi Strauss & Co, Marks & Spencer, Nike, Sainsbury’s and Tesco - have vowed to do more for the sustainable fashion and the textiles industry.
The pledge - supported by the Prince of Wales’ International Sustainability Unit - aims to reduce the environmental and social impacts of cotton farming.
All 13 brands must publish information by 2018 on their progress toward reaching their target.
The global cotton market is currently valued at £12 billion, according to Soil Association.
Aiming to reduce social and environmental implications of cotton farming will produce a whole plethora of benefits.
“Switching to organic cotton supports a way of farming that directly benefits both the local and global environment,” said Peter Melchett, Soil Association Policy Director.
“Organic cotton farming has been proven to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and water use and virtually eliminates the use of pesticides.
“Organic cotton farmers grow a variety of crops to minimise pests and diseases and to maintain healthy soils, which means farmers have the additional benefit of a more secure livelihood, and secure access to food.
“The FAO estimates that nearly 100 million rural families directly depend on cotton production, and a move to producing sustainable cotton will help change the lives of these families for the better.”