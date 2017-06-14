All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    14/06/2017 17:19 BST

    Sustainable Fashion: Activewear Brand Sundried Has Turned Recycled Coffee Beans Into Clothing

    The clothing utilises coffee’s natural ability to block odour.

    Sundried, a UK-based sportswear brand, has designed a new range for men and women made entirely from recycled waste. 

    The ethical activewear fashion brand, which produces their collections in Portugal and Italy, pride themselves on their innovative and sustainable technology. 

    The new range was made from coffee grounds processed in a low-temperature, high-pressured environment, to turn them into yarn. 

    Sundried

    Partnering with the Low Carbon Innovation Fund, the clothing utilises coffee’s natural ability to block odour and it dries over 200 times faster than cotton. 

    Sundried

    The range - which currently features two t-shirts - is available to buy online

    • Sundried Grivola 2.0 Women’s Top
      Sundried
      £50, from Sundried
    • Sundried Olperer Men’s T-shirt
      Sundried
      £50, from Sundried

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:Science and TechnologyBusiness and FinanceItalyCoffee and TeaportugalEco-Friendly FashionLow Carbon Innovation Fund

    Conversations