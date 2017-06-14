Sundried, a UK-based sportswear brand, has designed a new range for men and women made entirely from recycled waste.
The ethical activewear fashion brand, which produces their collections in Portugal and Italy, pride themselves on their innovative and sustainable technology.
The new range was made from coffee grounds processed in a low-temperature, high-pressured environment, to turn them into yarn.
Partnering with the Low Carbon Innovation Fund, the clothing utilises coffee’s natural ability to block odour and it dries over 200 times faster than cotton.
The range - which currently features two t-shirts - is available to buy online.
Sundried Grivola 2.0 Women’s TopSundried
Sundried Olperer Men’s T-shirtSundried