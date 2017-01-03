A man has died after suffering a serious head injury after he fell from a pram during charity event on New Year’s Day.

The man, 52, has been named locally as Francis O’Sullivan, also known as Titch.

He was airlifted to a London hospital but died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Kent Online / SWNS.com Francis O'Sullivan, sitting in the from of the Spitfire pram, suffered a serious head injury that later resulted in his death.

In a tribute posted on Facebook, the victim’s sister, Jeanette O’Sullivan, paid tribute to her “beautiful brother”.

The message read: “My beautiful brother tragic accident whilst competing in the Sutton Valence pram race.

“Love you always and forever in our thoughts a great Brother Dad and Uncle. May you sleep tight and smile down on us.

“Sweet dreams. Love you for ever your family xx.”

Kent Online / SWNS.com A pram racer is treated at the scene at Sutton Valence, Kent after an accident.

Kent Police said in a statement: “Kent Police was called to High Street, Sutton Valence at 12.33pm on January 1, 2017 after a man fell from a pram during an organised event.

“The 52-year-old suffered a serious head injury and was airlifted to a London hospital.

“He later died at hospital at around 1am on 3 January. Next of kin are aware.

“Officers have carried out enquiries into the incident and there are no suspicious circumstances.”

O’Sullivan was part of a three-man crew whose pram was styled like a Spitfire.

The pram tipped on its side in front of crowds who had gathered to watch the Sutton Valence race, which had been organised to raise money for Medical Detection Dogs.