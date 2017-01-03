NEWS

Sutton Valence Pram Race Leads To Man's Death

His sister paid tribute to her 'beautiful brother'.

03/01/2017 11:45
Kathryn Snowdon News reporter, The Huffington Post UK

A man has died after suffering a serious head injury after he fell from a pram during charity event on New Year’s Day.

The man, 52, has been named locally as Francis O’Sullivan, also known as Titch.

He was airlifted to a London hospital but died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.  

Kent Online / SWNS.com
Francis O'Sullivan, sitting in the from of the Spitfire pram, suffered a serious head injury that later resulted in his death.

In a tribute posted on Facebook, the victim’s sister, Jeanette O’Sullivan, paid tribute to her “beautiful brother”.

The message read: “My beautiful brother tragic accident whilst competing in the Sutton Valence pram race.

“Love you always and forever in our thoughts a great Brother Dad and Uncle. May you sleep tight and smile down on us.

“Sweet dreams. Love you for ever your family xx.”

Kent Online / SWNS.com
A pram racer is treated at the scene at Sutton Valence, Kent after an accident.

Kent Police said in a statement: “Kent Police was called to High Street, Sutton Valence at 12.33pm on January 1, 2017 after a man fell from a pram during an organised event.

“The 52-year-old suffered a serious head injury and was airlifted to a London hospital.

“He later died at hospital at around 1am on 3 January. Next of kin are aware.

“Officers have carried out enquiries into the incident and there are no suspicious circumstances.”

O’Sullivan was part of a three-man crew whose pram was styled like a Spitfire. 

The pram tipped on its side in front of crowds who had gathered to watch the Sutton Valence race, which had been organised to raise money for Medical Detection Dogs.

More:

Kent Police Royal London Hospital Sutton Valence
Suggest a correction
Comments
Sutton Valence Pram Race Leads To Man's Death

CONVERSATIONS