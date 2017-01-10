This 74-Year-Old Is Proof That You Can Be A Fashion Icon At Any Age

Social media might be saturated with millennials taking pictures of their avocado and #OOTD but that doesn’t mean it is exclusively a platform for young people.
In fact, septuagenarian New York jewellery designer Suzanne Golden, is quickly becoming our new Instagram hero.
Sharing her daily outfits with her 4k followers, 74-year-old Golden is gaining a cult following for her unique style.
Golden told The Telegraph that her “love affair” with clothes didn’t begin until her fifties: “It was around about the year 2000 and I was taken with an outfit that my friend had on.”
“When I asked her where she got it I went to look at the pieces in one of the stores [Comme Des Garcons], I realised I am finally home! It spoke to me. I got it.”
Before this time, Golden, who is originally from rural Connecticut, describes her wardrobe as more “Donna Karan–style things” and corporate dress.
Then in 2015, after more than a decade of refining her personal style, she decided to share it with the world online, one of the “most fun” decisions she has ever made.
Now we get to see what she wears to the dentist (flatforms and wide leg polka dot trousers) and to vote (sunflower shirt and tartan skirt).
We only hope we look this good at 74.