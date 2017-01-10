This 74-Year-Old Is Proof That You Can Be A Fashion Icon At Any Age

Social media might be saturated with millennials taking pictures of their avocado and #OOTD but that doesn’t mean it is exclusively a platform for young people.

In fact, septuagenarian New York jewellery designer Suzanne Golden, is quickly becoming our new Instagram hero.

Sharing her daily outfits with her 4k followers, 74-year-old Golden is gaining a cult following for her unique style.

#yohjiyamamoto suspender #pants #cdg t-shirt #xiaoli shoes #commedesgarcons #commesdesgarcons #nytstylenotage A photo posted by Suzanne Golden (@beadygurl) on Sep 10, 2016 at 10:35am PDT

#junyawatanabe #junyawatanabecommedesgarconsman #cdg #doverstreetmarket #dsm #magenta #jacket #pink #dsmofficial #doverstreetmarketnewyork A photo posted by Suzanne Golden (@beadygurl) on Dec 2, 2016 at 4:09pm PST

Golden told The Telegraph that her “love affair” with clothes didn’t begin until her fifties: “It was around about the year 2000 and I was taken with an outfit that my friend had on.”

“When I asked her where she got it I went to look at the pieces in one of the stores [Comme Des Garcons], I realised I am finally home! It spoke to me. I got it.”

"Eye C You" #necklace by @victorjohnart #cdg #pink #shoes #juliendavid #dsm A photo posted by Suzanne Golden (@beadygurl) on Nov 10, 2016 at 5:14pm PST

Ready for my day in #balenciaga #mens #leather #apron over #yohjiyamamoto #jeans and #cdg shoes. #bluewalls A photo posted by Suzanne Golden (@beadygurl) on Nov 18, 2016 at 10:17am PST

Before this time, Golden, who is originally from rural Connecticut, describes her wardrobe as more “Donna Karan–style things” and corporate dress.

Then in 2015, after more than a decade of refining her personal style, she decided to share it with the world online, one of the “most fun” decisions she has ever made.

Now we get to see what she wears to the dentist (flatforms and wide leg polka dot trousers) and to vote (sunflower shirt and tartan skirt).

We only hope we look this good at 74.

#Vetements scarf...perfect for a hot, steamy day in NYC! Not!! #CdG #commesdesgarcons A photo posted by Suzanne Golden (@beadygurl) on Jul 29, 2016 at 7:38pm PDT

What I wore to take a break from beadwork #junyawatanabe #jeans #denimshirt #redsocks #redhead #whitecouch #jump #jumping A photo posted by Suzanne Golden (@beadygurl) on Dec 4, 2016 at 12:56pm PST

What I wore to the hospital for an Endoscopic procedure ....all is well #cdg #commedesgarcons #commedesgarçons #blue #bluewalls #bookcase #books A photo posted by Suzanne Golden (@beadygurl) on Dec 6, 2016 at 1:46pm PST

What to wear when on the go!! #commedesgarconstricot #shirt and #shoes #commedesgarçons #commedesgarcons #yellow #sweater #yohjiyamamoto #jeans A photo posted by Suzanne Golden (@beadygurl) on Dec 28, 2016 at 9:59am PST

Swinging out in #cdg #sweater, #lekilt #kilt #fendi #pants #marni #green #shoes #brogues A photo posted by Suzanne Golden (@beadygurl) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:29am PST