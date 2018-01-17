Almost 30 years after the Cold War ended, Sweden has reissued an advisory on how to cope with the outbreak of war - as well as terrorism and natural emergencies.

The pamphlet, according to Quartz, has been resurrected by the government who are distributing it to every - around 4.5 million - households during the country’s Emergency Preparedness Week in May.

The document, named Om kriget kommer (If War Comes), was first issued in the 1940s during the Second World War but was discontinued in 1991, when the Cold War ended.

The pamphlet tells families how to prepare for a national crisis - not just war, but terror attacks and natural disasters - offering practical advice on food, water, heating, and communication and comes amid growing concerns about regional security and terrorism.

The advice, last updated in the 1980s, was thought to be out of date.