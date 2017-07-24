The funerals for a Swiss couple who went missing 75 years ago only to be found perfectly preserved on a shrinking glacier in the Alps have been held.

Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin left their seven children to milk their cows in a meadow above Chandolin in the Valais canton on August 15, 1942.

The couple, who were 40 and 37 when they disappeared, were finally laid to rest during a service on Saturday in Saviese in southwestern Switzerland.