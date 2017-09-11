NEWS

Switzerland Train Crash In Andermatt Injures 30

11/09/2017 13:39 | Updated 18 minutes ago
Steven Hopkins Assistant News Editor
Frank Bienewald via Getty Images
A train in Adermatt, Uri, Switzerland, has crashed injured 30 people (stock image)

Around 30 people have been injured after two trains collided on Monday in a station in central Switzerland, police said. 

The accident happened in Andermatt, a mountain town in the canton of Uri on the world-famous Matterhorn railway line. 

Police did not comment on the severity of the injuries, but said medical personnel were at the scene, according to Reuters. 

One hundred people were reportedly on the train at the time. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version.

