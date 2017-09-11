Switzerland Train Crash In Andermatt Injures 30

Around 30 people have been injured after two trains collided on Monday in a station in central Switzerland, police said.
The accident happened in Andermatt, a mountain town in the canton of Uri on the world-famous Matterhorn railway line.
Police did not comment on the severity of the injuries, but said medical personnel were at the scene, according to Reuters.
One hundred people were reportedly on the train at the time.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version.
