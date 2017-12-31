All Sections
    The World Is Welcoming 2018 In Style

    So long, 2017.

    31/12/2017 13:27 GMT

    Sydney has greeted 2018 in spectacular style with an epic fireworks display at the iconic Harbour Bridge.

    Thousands of spectators lined the shores of Australia’s second city to witness the breathtaking event, an hour after Auckland, New Zealand, became the world’s first major city to welcome the new year.

    Watch the video, above.

    • Auckland, New Zealand
      Dave Rowland via Getty Images
      Over 5 minutes of fireworks from the Sky Tower welcome in the new year during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 1, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand
    • Dave Rowland via Getty Images
      Auckland is one of the first major cities in the world to ring in the New Year
    • Sydney, Australia
      Scott Barbour\City of Sydney via Getty Images
      Fireworks explode as Sydney welcomes the new year
    • Don Arnold\City of Sydney via Getty Images
      Australia's second city begins its iconic fireworks with a 9pm family show
    • Scott Barbour\City of Sydney via Getty Images
      Thousands line the Harbour in Sydney to gaze at the famous Bridge focal point
    • Don Arnold\City of Sydney via Getty Images
      Sydney's Opera House is lit up as fireworks explode during an earlier display on Sunday
    • David Gray / Reuters
      A spectator laughs as she waits for the annual new year fireworks as part of celebrations on Sydney Harbour
    • Amritsar, India
      NARINDER NANU via Getty Images
      Indian children with their faces painted pose for a picture to welcome the New Year 2018 in Amritsar, India

    Conversations