The World Is Welcoming 2018 In Style
So long, 2017.
Sydney has greeted 2018 in spectacular style with an epic fireworks display at the iconic Harbour Bridge.
Thousands of spectators lined the shores of Australia’s second city to witness the breathtaking event, an hour after Auckland, New Zealand, became the world’s first major city to welcome the new year.
Watch the video, above.
-
Auckland, New ZealandDave Rowland via Getty Images
-
Dave Rowland via Getty Images
-
Sydney, AustraliaScott Barbour\City of Sydney via Getty Images
-
Don Arnold\City of Sydney via Getty Images
-
Scott Barbour\City of Sydney via Getty Images
-
Don Arnold\City of Sydney via Getty Images
-
David Gray / Reuters
-
Amritsar, IndiaNARINDER NANU via Getty Images
