All six people on board a sea plane which crashed into a river north of Sydney, Australia, have died, amid fears Britons are among those killed.

The New Year’s Eve pleasure flight plunged into the Hawkesbury River at Cowan Creek, around 15 miles north of central Sydney, after 3.15pm on Friday.

Five passengers and the plane’s pilot are believed to have died, police said. All six bodies have been recovered from the wreckage.

The nationalities of those on board has not been confirmed, but Australian media reported four British nationals were among the casualties.