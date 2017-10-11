All Sections
    • NEWS

    Syrian Child Bride Documents Her Life As A New Mother

    'I wish I hadn't gotten married.'

    11/10/2017 18:47 BST | Updated 11/10/2017 18:47 BST

    Education in emergencies continues to be neglected globally, despite world leaders pledging there would be ‘No Lost Generation’ of children as a result of the Syrian crisis.

    As part of Theirworld’s #YouPromised campaign, the charity provided video cameras to four Syrian refugee children who have not been to school since the start of the war, to document their daily lives over six months and highlight why urgent action is needed.

    Asmah was married at just 12-years-old, to her 30-year-old neighbour. She is now 15. She suffers from post traumatic stress disorder from her time in Syria. Since fleeing the war-torn country, she has resettled in Turkey with her husband and two small children. 

     This is her story.

     

    Theirworld is a children’s charity that believes all children everywhere deserve the best start in life. http://www.theirworld.org/

     

