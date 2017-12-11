If We Do Not Give Syrian Children Hope We Will Lose A Whole Generation

Frank Roni is a child protection specialist at Unicef.

In this vlog - filmed for HuffPost UK’s Christmas Appeal with Unicef - he talks about how 52% of refugees in the Za'atari camp are children and many of them have grown up inside the camp.

Frank touches on the work his team is doing, in particular organising trips for the children to visit a nearby city. He talks passionately about how the children had never seen sheep, cars or trees before and how the hope he sees in the eyes of the kids gives him the energy to carry on this work.

To help the children of Syria this winter please donate to the HuffPost UK Christmas Appeal at unicef.uk/huffpost