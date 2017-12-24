Together We Can Keep More Syrian Children Safe, Happy And Warm This Winter

Syria is one of the most dangerous places to be a child.

This statement may not mean much to you and it may even, quite understandably, be overlooked by most, as headline after headline continue to tell us that we are now in the midst of an ever-growing number of humanitarian crises taking place across the world.

But it does mean something. It means everything. It means something must be done.

As we prepare for Christmas and the New Year with our loved ones, millions of vulnerable children who have fled violence and witnessed unspeakable horrors in their homeland of Syria are facing another threat – the deadly cold winter.

Frightened children will be living and sleeping in bitterly freezing conditions in Syria and in refugee settlements in neighbouring countries such as Iraq, Lebanon and Jordan, or on perilous journeys in search of safety. Without warm winter supplies, they will struggle to survive. Many have grown up knowing only crisis, with profound, long-term effects on their health and well-being.

It’s been just over a year since I visited northern Iraq, where thousands of Syrian families and children had settled after fleeing unspeakable atrocities in their home country. I have never felt more confused and upset and it fills me with dread to picture how they all must be coping with what they witnessed, combined with the treacherous conditions of life inside the camps now that temperatures continue to plummet.

I remember meeting 13-year-old Hanan from Qamishli in Syria, who lived in Debaga refugee camp with her four sisters and two brothers. The family had lived inside their makeshift tent in the camp for three years by the time we arrived. They told me what life was like for them back home in Syria, where everything had crumbled, and there was not enough water, food or electricity.

A few months into life in the camp, their tent caught fire, something which is devastatingly common in heavy populated refugee camps and hugely traumatic for her and her family. All they had left from their life back home in Syria was a few burnt and singed photographs.