A seven-year-old Syrian refugee famous for documenting the horror of living in Aleppo has shared her support for Donald Trump’s airstrike. Alabed, who became an international name after chronicling her life in the war torn state, on Friday tweeted her support for the US President’s retaliation attack “against the killers of my people”.

I am a Syrian child who suffered under Bashar al Asad & Putin. I welcome Donald Trump action against the killers of my people. — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) April 7, 2017

Bana went on to detail the bomb attacks that had directly impacted her life before saying “it’s time to punish the killers of children in Syria”. However, she made clear that she does not want “World War Three”, but rather to “end all wars”.

Putin and Bashar al Asad bombed my school, killed my friends & robbed my childhood. It's time to punish the killers of children in Syria. — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) April 7, 2017

Dear world, there is very big bombing right now. More innocent children and people are dying. #Syria — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) April 7, 2017

We don't want WORLD WAR THREE. we don't want the war in Syria. let's stand together & end all wars. — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) April 7, 2017

Her comments come after Trump launched 59 cruise missiles at the Syrian government’s Shayrat Air Base last night in retaliation for Bashar al-Assad’s chemical weapons attack on his own people two days earlier. The strike was denounced by Moscow as causing “a significant blow” to Russian-American relations but endorsed by the UK Government as an “entirely appropriate” response. Shortly after Trump’s inauguration in January, Bana wrote the president an open letter asking him to “save the children and people of Syria”. Bana and her family were evacuated to Turkey in December, as the Syrian government violently reclaimed control of Aleppo from rebel forces.