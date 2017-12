Saja, 12, saw friends die and lost her leg when she fled Aleppo three years ago. Now she calls her other leg “my most precious possession”.

Walking on her crutches, she still plays football, walks to school every day and dreams of being a gymnastics coach.

“When I play football, I don’t feel like I’ve lost anything at all,” she says.

This Christmas, HuffPost UK has teamed up with Unicef to appeal for donations to help children affected by the war in Syria.