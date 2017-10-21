As part of the mayor of London’s bid to tackle the city’s toxic air crisis, the new toxicity charge is set to roll out. The £10 charge, known as the T-charge or emissions surcharge, will be slapped on top of the congestion charge for anyone driving vehicles which are heavily contributing to the city’s air pollution. This will bring the total payment up to £21.50 for those having to pay both fees. The T-Charge, which is estimated to affect around 10,000 vehicles, will be enforced through cameras around the capital.

PA Wire/PA Images Sadiq Khan is bringing in the T-charge to clean up London's toxic air

In the run-up to its launch, Sadiq Khan said: “It’s staggering that we live in a city where the air is so toxic that many of our children are growing up with lung problems. “Londoners overwhelmingly supported my plans to introduce this £10 charge... I will continue to do everything in my power to help protect the health of Londoners and clean our filthy air.” Here’s everything you need to know about the new tax... When does the T-charge come in? The charge will be brought in on October 23, 2017. It will apply between 7am and 6pm on weekdays. Where does the T-charge apply? The T-charge applies to the same area as the congestion charge.

TfL The area covered by the T-charge and congestion charge

Who does the T-charge apply to? The charge will apply to vehicles that do not meet Euro 4 standards. This typically applies to petrol and diesel vehicles registered before 2006. How do I know if my vehicle is affected by the T-charge? Your vehicle registration certificate will tell you what its Euro ranking is. Transport for London also has a T-charge checker you can use to find out if you will need to pay the new fee as well as the congestion charge. You can check your vehicle here. How do I avoid the T-charge? Use a different form of transports - walk, cycle, use a motorbike/moped or use public transport.

Buy a new vehicle. It’s not cheap but you’ll need one eventually.

Check if you’re exempt (see below).

Join a car club - all car club vehicles meet the emission standard. You can find out more on car clubs through TfL here.

Owen Richards via Getty Images The T-charge will hit vehicles which are the worst air pollution offenders