After weeks of speculation, it’s been confirmed that BBC drama ‘Taboo’ will be returning for a second series. The show’s creator Steven Knight has already stated he hoped he’d be able to make more episodes, and it’s now TV fans will get to follow James Delaney through the next phases of his journey.

BBC Pictures Tom as James

‘Taboo’ went into production after Tom Hardy and his father Chips dreamt up the protagonist and Tom went on to win praise from viewers for his portrayal of the troubled Delaney. Following the confirmation of a second series - which will be made the BBC and FX, who partnered for the first - Tom has shared his joy in a statement that read (via ScreenDaily): “We are grateful and excited to continue our relationship with the BBC and FX in contributing towards British drama. Fantastic news. “I’m thrilled that a work which pushes boundaries has been so well received and found such a large and enthusiastic audience in the U.S. and Britain,” Steven Knight added. ”We have tried to take an impressionistic, rather than figurative, approach to a narrative which we hope more accurately portrays the spirit of an extraordinary time in history.

BBC Pictures 'This Is England' star Stephen Graham had a recurring role

“James Delaney will continue to explore many realities as he takes his band of misfits to a new world, thanks to FX and the BBC, partners who could not be more suited to collaborating in ground breaking work.” ‘Taboo’ featured a series of well-known and breakthrough British stars alongside Tom, and one of them, spoken word artist Scroobius Pip, revealed what it was like working with the actor during an interview with The Huffington Post UK. Pip, who plays French Bill, said: “Stephen Graham described it perfectly, it felt like just a load of mates all making something exciting. “From Tom’s level to all the camera crew, to all the runners and everything, and the directors. “It felt like everyone was just making things work. I felt truly honoured to be able to chip in ideas and thoughts, because the nature of a show like that is very fluid so it was exciting to be there when they had bits that they felt weren’t working, and if I had something to add, it got listened to. It was lovely.” Catch up on the first series of ‘Taboo’ on the BBC iPlayer now.