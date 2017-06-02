One in five voters are planning to use their ballot tactically in the General Election next week, a study has shown as polls suggest the gap between Tories and Labour has narrowed.

Ukip voters, according to the Electoral Reform Society, are most likely to use the tactic which sees them use their vote to prevent an undesirable outcome, rather than to back their preferred candidate.

Darren Hughes, ERS deputy chief executive, was quoted in the Financial Times on Friday as saying the number of people who feel unable to vote for their first choice party was “astonishing”.

The rise in tactical voting intentions, he said, was “significant and worrying”.