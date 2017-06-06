The tactical voting website that began life as a humble spreadsheet has been crowdfunding to raise money to target voters in key marginal seats.

In 2015, three quarters of votes were ‘wasted’, that is, they did not actually contribute to electing an MP.

With just one day to go before General Election polls open, a progressive campaign called Unite Against The Tories has raised over £1,000 to pay for ads on Facebook to encourage vote swapping.

Vote swapping is when a voter in one constituency agrees to vote tactically for a candidate or party who wouldn’t have been their first choice but has a greater chance of winning in that area.