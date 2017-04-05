This Teen Invited His Disabled BFF To Prom And They Had An Amazing Time

When Tahj Oliver was thinking about who to invite to prom, there was only one clear winner in his mind - his pal Evelyn Araujo. The pair attended prom together on Sunday and judging by the photos, they had an absolute blast.

I love this pic me and my date @T_Oliver_5 pic.twitter.com/K2g9FS2xu9 — Evelyn araujo (@evelyn77234561) April 2, 2017

Tahj said he hoped asking Evelyn to prom would send a “powerful message” about inclusivity and set a good example to fellow students, especially as he’s on the school football team. The 18-year-old student and athlete from Oswego East High School in Illinois asked Evelyn to prom back in March by holding up pink signs reading: “Can I have a pass to prom?”

She so excited she has a date for prom!❤ May God bless this young man for taking the time to go with her to prom😊 @evelyn77234561 pic.twitter.com/dAKcg5ovH4 — Selene Araujo (@selene98) March 10, 2017

An excited Evelyn said ‘yes’ and the pair finally attended prom together on Sunday 2 April, looking absolutely fabulous. Evelyn’s mum Selene tweeted a video of the pair dancing and wrote: “God bless this young man he invited her to prom and dance all night with her they had so much fun [sic].”

God bless this young man he invited her to prom and dance all night with her they had so much fun. @T_Oliver_5 pic.twitter.com/HXp6n6csh3 — Selene Araujo (@selene98) April 2, 2017

Tahj said that, for him, the best part of the night was the slow dance. “Before the prom, we texted each other songs that we wanted to slow dance to, and her mum and I made it happen,” he told Bet. He made the night even more memorable by serenading his prom date, while she beamed at him from her wheelchair.

Prom 2017!!! @T_Oliver_5 thanks for being a great friend to my beautiful daughter @evelyn77234561 😊❤ pic.twitter.com/n88PwAthY8 — Selene Araujo (@selene98) April 2, 2017