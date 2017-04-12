Taiwan Bans Sale Of Cat And Dog Meat And Doubles Animal Cruelty Penalties

Taiwan has become the first Asian country to ban the sale and consumption of cat and dog meat.

The country has also doubled the penalty for animal cruelty to two years in prison and a fine of £52,000. The fine for eating cat or dog meat is £6,500 and people found guilty of the crime could also find themselves publicly named and shamed.

Drivers and motorcyclists who pull animals along on a leash also face a fine of up to £400, according to the amendments passed on Tuesday.