Two people have been killed and several buildings have collapsed in Taiwan after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck close to the city of Hualien.

A further 114 people have been injured after the quake hit about 14 miles northeast of the city shortly before midnight on Tuesday, and the epicentre was shallow at just 1km.

Among the buildings toppled in the quake was the Marshal Hotel in Hualien, where three people were trapped inside, the government said.

Four other buildings, including two hotels and a military hospital, also tilted during the quake in Hualien, which is located about 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of the capital, Taipei.