Two people have been killed and several buildings have collapsed in Taiwan after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck close to the city of Hualien.
A further 114 people have been injured after the quake hit about 14 miles northeast of the city shortly before midnight on Tuesday, and the epicentre was shallow at just 1km.
Among the buildings toppled in the quake was the Marshal Hotel in Hualien, where three people were trapped inside, the government said.
Four other buildings, including two hotels and a military hospital, also tilted during the quake in Hualien, which is located about 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of the capital, Taipei.
The government said two bridges in the city were either cracked or could not be used due to thequake.
Hualien is a popular tourist destination on Taiwan’s eastern coast and home to about 100,000 people.
President Tsai Ing-wen’s office said in a statement: “The president has asked the cabinet and related ministries to immediately launch the ‘disaster mechanism’ and to work at the fastest rate on disaster relief work.”
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck nearby on Sunday.
Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China considers part of its territory, is prone to earthquakes.
More than 100 were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, and some Taiwanese remain scarred by a 1999 earthquake with 7.6 magnitude whose impact was felt across the island and in which more than 2,000 people died.