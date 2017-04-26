‘Take Me Out’ has confirmed they will air footage from late contestant Charlie Watkins’s date, as well as on spin-off show ‘The Gossip’.

It was revealed last week that the 22-year-old student had died after filming his appearance on the ITV dating show earlier in the year.

After footage of him bagging a date with Jo Tara aired last Saturday (22 April), it has since been confirmed Charlie’s family have given permission for their date in Fernandos to feature on this week’s edition, as well as Sunday’s ‘The Gossip’.