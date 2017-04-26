‘Take Me Out’ has confirmed they will air footage from late contestant Charlie Watkins’s date, as well as on spin-off show ‘The Gossip’.
It was revealed last week that the 22-year-old student had died after filming his appearance on the ITV dating show earlier in the year.
After footage of him bagging a date with Jo Tara aired last Saturday (22 April), it has since been confirmed Charlie’s family have given permission for their date in Fernandos to feature on this week’s edition, as well as Sunday’s ‘The Gossip’.
There will also be a special dedication to Charlie at the end of the ITV2 spin-off, which will see him and Jo catch up with presenters Mark Wright and Laura Jackson.
‘Take Me Out’ host Paddy McGuinness previously dedicated Saturday’s show to Charlie, as he paid tribute on Twitter.
Charlie’s family later opened up about their loss, revealing he took his own life shortly after filming, telling of his struggle with mental health issues since losing his mother at the age of nine.
“We have lost a very special young man who sadly never recovered from the tragic loss of his mother when he was only 9 years old,” they said (via MailOnline).
“Tragically this is another example of the mental health issues suffered by young people today as highlighted by the Heads Together campaign supported by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.”
The family has also set up a donation page in Charlie’s memory to raise money for Mind Mid and North Essex, and have so far collected over £11,000.
Useful websites and helplines:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)
- Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk