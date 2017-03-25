As a huge Take That fan, James Corden was in his element as the band hitched a lift with him for a very special edition of ‘Carpool Karaoke’.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen all jumped in James’ car as part of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day on Friday (24 March) night, and it was completely joyous.

The lads sang along to some of the biggest Take That hits, including ‘Greatest Day’, ‘Never Forget’ and ‘Shine’ in the pre-recorded segment that aired during the BBC telethon.

It was the first time James had made an episode specifically for UK audiences, with the sketch usually airing as part of his US chat show, ‘The Late Late Show’.