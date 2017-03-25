As a huge Take That fan, James Corden was in his element as the band hitched a lift with him for a very special edition of ‘Carpool Karaoke’.
Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen all jumped in James’ car as part of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day on Friday (24 March) night, and it was completely joyous.
The lads sang along to some of the biggest Take That hits, including ‘Greatest Day’, ‘Never Forget’ and ‘Shine’ in the pre-recorded segment that aired during the BBC telethon.
It was the first time James had made an episode specifically for UK audiences, with the sketch usually airing as part of his US chat show, ‘The Late Late Show’.
And as an extra special treat for fans, an extended 15-minute version has also been posted on the show’s YouTube channel.
As of Saturday morning - less than 15 hours after it was shared - the video had already amassed nearly 700,000 views.
It was a huge night for Comic Relief, with the total money raised standing at just over £71 million at the end of the broadcast.
‘Love Actually’ fans were also left delighted after the much hyped and anticipated Red Nose Day special aired, catching up with some of the film’s characters 14 years later.
