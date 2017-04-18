A Manchester college was placed under lockdown today after “gun threats” were made on social media.
Students at Tameside College in Ashton-under-Lyne were told to stay away from the windows after it was threatened over Twitter.
According to the Daily Mail, an anonymous user posted a message saying they would attend the college “with my gun loaded”, adding: “rip to the kids”.
The college, which teaches around 2,000 students, was evacuated at lunchtime and will remain closed for the rest of the day.
A threat was also made to nearby Bury College, which remained open but tightened security on campus.
Greater Manchester Police were alerted to the threats and attended both colleges.
One Tameside student told the Manchester Evening News: “We had to turn the lights off and close the blinds. We were told to stay away from the windows and walls as well.”
Another added: “My tutor was called out of the classroom and was gone for quite a while. Nobody was allowed to leave the room or the building.”
A spokesperson for Tameside College said earlier today: “This morning we received notification of a threat to Tameside College we are acting on.”
In a second statement this afternoon, they added: “At lunchtime today, Tameside College evacuated staff and students from all its sites.
“This precaution was taken in collaboration with Greater Manchester Police. Tameside College will remain closed for the rest of the day.
“All students and staff are safe.”
While evening classes have been cancelled, the college will be open as usual tomorrow morning.
A spokesperson from Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 10.30am on Tuesday 18 April 2017, police were called to reports of a threat made against a college in Tameside.
“At 11.30am on Tuesday 18 April 2017 police were called to reports of a threat made against a college in Bury.
“Enquiries were conducted and the threat was deemed not credible.”